Poland - Factors to Watch on July 26

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

POLL

Support for the ruling Civic Platform (PO) fell by 5 percentage points to 27 percent, a survey by pollster TNS OBOP published by Gazeta Wyborcza showed. Main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) came in second with 22 percent, down 1 point.

The poll is the first one after the so-called “tape scandal,” which hit PO’s coalition partner PSL and led to the resignation of the Agriculture Minister Marek Sawicki. Support for PSL rose 1 point to 6 percent.

DATA

Poland releases retail sales and unemployment data for June at 0800 GMT. Analysts expect retail sales growth at 8.95 percent and the jobless rate at 12.2 percent.

PKN

Maintenance shutdown at the Lithuanian unit unexpectedly brought second-quarter net profit at Poland’s top refiner PKN 5 million zlotys into the red, the state-controlled company said on Thursday.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Poland’s representative at the International Monetary Fund Katarzyna Zajdel-Kurowska will replace Dominik Radziwill as deputy finance minister, Rzeczpospolita reported without citing its sources.

*****

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX