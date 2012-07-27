FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 27
July 27, 2012 / 5:52 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PGNiG

Gas monopoly PGNiG and U.S. firm FX Energy discovered gas in a deposit that might hold more than 1 billion cubic metres of the fuel, Parkiet reported without citing its sources, adding its commercial extraction might start in 2-5 years.

RENEWABLES

Poland will present an update to its work on a draft bill on renewable energy at a press conference on Friday, the Economy Ministry said.

*****

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

