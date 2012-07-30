FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on July 30
July 30, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

ROMANIAN PRESIDENT SURVIVES IMPEACHMENT REFERENDUM

Romanian President Traian Basescu survived a referendum on his impeachment on Sunday after the voter turnout fell short of the required level and derailed an effort by his opponents to oust him from office.

REFERENDUM

Romania’s election bureau will announce partial results of Sunday’s referendum to impeach President Traian Basescu at 0700 GMT, 1100 GMT 1600 GMT.

BRD

* Romania’s largest listed bank BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale, releases Q2 financial results.

* Philipp Lhotte will become BRD CEO as of September 1, pending central bank approval. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets firmed on Friday, led by the forint after Hungary closed the first round of talks on IMF aid, with risk appetite boosted by pledges from European policymakers to safeguard the euro.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA H1 NET PROFIT SEEN AT 164.4 MLN LEI

Romania’s second-largest listed bank Banca Transilvania is seen posting a net profit of 164.4 million lei ($43.82 million) in the first half of 2012.

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------

