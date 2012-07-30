Poland - Factors to Watch on July 30

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland’s finance ministry gives details of its debt supply for August at 1300 GMT.

VIRGIN MOBILE

Richard Branson’s Virgin Mobile plans to begin operations in Poland in the summer, daily Puls Biznesu wrote. It plans to co-operate with Poland’s No. 4 mobile operator Play.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Poland’s jobless rate may rise to around 13 percent after the summer months from 12.4 percent reported for June, Deputy Labour Minister Jacek Mecina told the radio TOK FM.

OPPOSITION PROTESTS

Poland’s conservative opposition party, the Law and Justice (PiS), wants to organise mass protests in the capital of Warsaw in September, unifying conservative communities in Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. The “Solidarity” trade union, seen growingly affiliated with the conservatives, said it may also join the initiative.

*****

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX