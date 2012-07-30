FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sonera blocks Pirate Bay website in Finland
July 30, 2012

Sonera blocks Pirate Bay website in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 30 (Reuters) - Internet service provider Sonera, the Finnish subsidiary of TeliSonera, said on Monday it had blocked customers’ access to The Pirate Bay, an online service popular for illegal downloading of films and music, to comply with a Helsinki court order.

Sonera said it would challenge the court’s decision, saying that barring services was not an effective way to reduce piracy.

The recording industry took The Pirate Bay to court in Helsinki last year for allowing copyright infringement. Elisa , one of the largest telecoms operators in Finland, blocked access to the website earlier this year following a court order.

Reporting by Helsinki newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman

