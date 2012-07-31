FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 31
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

BGZ STAKE SALE

Poland agreed to sell its remaining 25.5 percent stake in Bank BGZ in response to a bid from Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank, Poland’s treasury ministry said in a statement on Monday.

MORTGAGE LOANS

Mortgage sales could have dropped by as much as a quarter year-on-year to 18-19 billion zlotys ($5.4-5.7 billion)in the first half of 2012, Parkiet reported citing its own estimates.

CPI EXPECTATIONS

Poland’s central bank will publish households’ inflation expectations data for July at 1300 GMT.

*****

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3620 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
