Poland - Factors to Watch on July 31

ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

BGZ STAKE SALE

Poland agreed to sell its remaining 25.5 percent stake in Bank BGZ in response to a bid from Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank, Poland’s treasury ministry said in a statement on Monday.

MORTGAGE LOANS

Mortgage sales could have dropped by as much as a quarter year-on-year to 18-19 billion zlotys ($5.4-5.7 billion)in the first half of 2012, Parkiet reported citing its own estimates.

CPI EXPECTATIONS

Poland’s central bank will publish households’ inflation expectations data for July at 1300 GMT.

