FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's DIFC Authority to split into two entities
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Dubai's DIFC Authority to split into two entities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA), which governs the emirate’s financial freezone, said on Tuesday it will be split into two separate entities with new senior management.

The organization will be divided into DIFC Authority, the business development and legislation arm, and DIFC Properties which will manage the centre’s real estate portfolio.

Jeff Singer, the former chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai, will head DIFC Authority and Nabil Ramadhan was named acting chief executive of the properties arm. In a separate statement, Nasdaq Dubai said it had appointed Hamed Ali as chief operating officer after Singer’s resignation.

DIFCA appointed Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair as its new chairman of the board in April.  (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.