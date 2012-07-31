Dubai's DIFC Authority to split into two entities

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA), which governs the emirate’s financial freezone, said on Tuesday it will be split into two separate entities with new senior management.

The organization will be divided into DIFC Authority, the business development and legislation arm, and DIFC Properties which will manage the centre’s real estate portfolio.

Jeff Singer, the former chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai, will head DIFC Authority and Nabil Ramadhan was named acting chief executive of the properties arm. In a separate statement, Nasdaq Dubai said it had appointed Hamed Ali as chief operating officer after Singer’s resignation.

DIFCA appointed Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair as its new chairman of the board in April.  (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by)