FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 2
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

BRE BANK

The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reports a 20 percent rise in first-half earnings, a touch better than expected, as it is mostly spared the troubles with loans of ailing construction companies.

KGHM

The Polish state-controlled copper miner plans to raise retirement premiums by 1 percentage point to 6 percent, which should cost 17.6 million zlotys this year, Parkiet quotes Chief Executive Herbert Wirth as saying.

ENERGY MARKET

The head of Poland’s energy watchdog URE, Marek Woszczyk, targets energy market liberalisation and intelligent power grids as his main goals, he tells Puls Biznesu.

*****

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.