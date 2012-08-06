CORRECTED-EDF's Penly 2 in unplanned outage after failed restart

(Corrects initial outage date to April 5)

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - EDF stopped its 1,300-MW Penly 2 nuclear reactor at 0500 GMT on Monday during a failed restart process from a planned outage, an EDF spokesman said.

The plant, which was stopped on April 5 for an unplanned outage, is now expected to restart in the next few hours, the spokesman added.

He earlier said the reactor would restart by mid-week.

The reactor 2 had restarted by 0400 GMT on August 6 but failed by 0500 GMT, the French power grid RTE showed.