August 6, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-EDF's Penly 2 in unplanned outage after failed restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects initial outage date to April 5)

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - EDF stopped its 1,300-MW Penly 2 nuclear reactor at 0500 GMT on Monday during a failed restart process from a planned outage, an EDF spokesman said.

The plant, which was stopped on April 5 for an unplanned outage, is now expected to restart in the next few hours, the spokesman added.

He earlier said the reactor would restart by mid-week.

The reactor 2 had restarted by 0400 GMT on August 6 but failed by 0500 GMT, the French power grid RTE showed.

Reporting By Axelle Du Crest and Valerie Parent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
