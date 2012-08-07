Banks scramble to use new Belgian covered law

LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Belgian banks are on their marks in the race to become the first borrower to issue a covered bond under the country’s new legislation, which was introduced in July.

KBC, the Belgian bank and insurer, announced this week that it plans to issue its first covered bond by the end of the year or the first quarter of 2013.

Fellow Belgian borrowers, such as BNP Paribas Belgium, Fortis and Belfius (previously Dexia Banque Belgium), are likely to sell bonds under the framework, in the latter’s case as the 100% state-owned bank looks to build up its term funding structure this year.

The entity was spun out of Dexia at the end of 2011 after the bank had to be rescued by the French, Belgian and Luxembourg governments.

“Belfius will probably be the first out and I would imagine the others are racing to get their documentation in order to sell the first covered bond,” said a banker.

“I think we are likely to see a deal by the end of the year, as the country’s banks have had ample time to prepare for this.”

It has been a long road to bring about legislation for the country that holds the record for operating without an elected government. Belgium was without a government for 541 days, having been run by a caretaker regime from April 2010 to December 2011.

Belgian banks have been at a distinct cost disadvantage to other European credit institutions as they cannot offer investors UCITs and CRD-compliant bonds. One DCM banker said, in the past, issuers have been expected to add as much as 10bp to the price of a bond if it is not backed by a legal framework.

Until now, Belgium’s banks have been relatively inactive in the public markets, issuing occasional senior unsecured and RMBS transactions, but mainly relying on retail deposits for funding.

SEAL OF APPROVAL

The new legislation has been welcomed by market participants, as well as Fitch Ratings, which said Belgium’s new legal framework will enhance the infrastructure for both covered bond issuance and securitisation in the country.

Although the ratings agency added that its final assessment will depend on a more detailed examination of the legislation, the law aims to simplify the pledge and transfer process of a broad range of assets, such as bank loans to public sector entities in cover pools or SPVs. It will also make this process more cost effective, Fitch added.

“This appears to considerably improve and clarify the provisions of existing Belgian law,” said Fitch. “Measures have also been introduced to ring-fence cover pool assets from the claw-back provisions contained in Belgian insolvency rules.”

Under the terms of the new law, investors will have dual recourse to the issuing bank as well as the cover pool of assets. The cover pools can consist of residential mortgages, commercial mortgage loans, exposure to the public sector, risk on financial institutions and derivatives.

The pool can be composed of assets out of the five categories but, per programme, assets out of the first three need to represent a value of at least 85%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)