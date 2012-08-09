Italy - Factors to watch on Aug 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Ratings agency DBRS downgraded Italy to A from A (high) on Wednesday, as it cut Spain to A (low) and held Ireland at the same rating. The moves did not modify the charges the European Central Bank imposes to banks using Italy‘s, Spain’s or Ireland’s bonds as collateral.

Italy’s said on Wednesday it would offer eight billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular mid-month auction on August 13.

UNIPOL

Italian insurer Unipol confirmed on Wednesday that, according to final figures, its capital increase had been 72.87 percent subscribed for ordinary shares. The 1.1 billion euros cash call is part of a planned merger with troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI.

Unipol publishes its first-half results on Thursday.

Underwriting banks of the twin 1.1 billion euro capital increases at Unipol and Fondiaria are seeking a partner to buy unsubscribed rights worth about 600 million euros, Corriere della Sera said. The banks led by Mediobanca are expected to start sounding out possible buyers in the coming days, it said.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI

Trade unions have suspended a strike due for Monday after the bank backtracked from plans to outsource 2,350 workers, several newspapers said.

FIAT

Chrysler, the smallest U.S. automaker which is majority-owned by Fiat, will idle one of its Ohio plants this month to prepare for the next generation of Jeep sport-utility vehicles.

MEDIASET

Berenberg raises price target to eur 1.65 from eur 1.55; rating buy

* GENERALI

SocGen cuts price target to eur 12.4 from eur 15.3; rating buy

* PRYSMIAN

HSBC raises price target to eur 18 from eur 16.5; rating overweight

