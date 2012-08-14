FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 14
August 14, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKO BP

The lender will buy Poland’s smallest pension fund OFE Polsat for aabout 60 million zlotys, writes Rzeczpospolita.

BANK HANDLOWY

The Polish unit of Citigroup reports a 51 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, beating expectations, thanks to higher income from interest bearing products.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
