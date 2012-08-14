UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Aug 14

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

GDP DATA

The National Statistics Board will release flash estimate GDP data for the second quarter At 0800 GMT.

IMF

International Monetary Fund representatives hold news conference from 0800 GMT at the end of a two-week review mission of Romania’s precautionary aid deal.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Romania’s Constitutional Court meets on Tuesday from 0800 GMT to discuss issues related to a July 29 referendum to impeach suspended President Traian Basescu.

US ENVOY MEETS ROMANIA POWER RIVALS

A senior U.S. official met the two rivals battling for power in Romania on Monday and expressed Washington’s concerns about the political crisis that he said could create economic and diplomatic problems.

ROMANIA TRANSGAZ H1 NET PROFIT AT 210.4 MLN LEI

Romania’s state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a 210.4 million lei ($57.27 million) first-half net profit on Tuesday, missing forecasts.

ROMANIA‘S TRANSELECTRICA H1 NET PROFIT MISSES FORECAST

Romania’s state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted a first half net profit of 22.6 million lei ($6.15 million), it said on Tuesday, below market expectations.

ROMANIA SELLS 700 MLN LEI IN 251-DAY T-BILLS

Romania sold a planned 700 million lei ($190.1 million) in 251-day treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 5.91 percent, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA C/A GAP NARROWS 29.4 PCT IN JAN-JUNE

Romania’s current account deficit shrank 29.4 percent year-on-year to 2.4 billion euros ($2.96 billion) in the first six months of the year, central bank data showed on Monday.

ROMANIA‘S HIDROELECTRICA GETS POWER PRICE HIKE

Romania’s state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica will get a 70 percent price hike to the energy it sells aluminum smelter Alro Slatina, after it renegotiated its contract, the firm’s manager said on Monday.

* The company could get out of insolvency in June 2013, Hidroelectrica’s judicial administrator said.

CEE MARKETS

Yields on Romania’s short-term debt rose on Monday, following a failed sale of two-year paper last week as domestic political tensions keep investors wary, while the forint fell before data on Tuesday that is likely to show Hungary is in recession.

