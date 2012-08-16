FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 16
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GTC

The Warsaw-listed real-estate developer disappointed market expectations with a second-quarter net loss of 14.5 million euros ($17.8 million) on Thursday as it booked further write-offs on the value of its assets.

PGE

Poland’s top utility will likely improve its financial results in 2012 versus the prior year, its chief executive Krzysztof Kilian told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview, adding, however, that the market is highly unpredictable.

The group may update its strategy near the end of October or at the beginning of November, but there is no need to alter its dividend policy, assuming the payout of 40-50 percent of the group’s net profit, Kilian added.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.