Italy - Factors to watch on Aug 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

PIRELLI, CAMFIN, PRELIOS

The board of Camfin, the leading shareholder of Pirelli, voted against a capital increase on Aug. 10 following a row between the two main shareholders, the Malacalza family and Marco Tronchetti Provera, Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday. Camfin is now considering issuing a convertible bond worth 150-200 million euros, convertible into Pirelli shares.

UNICREDIT

Investors piled into the first Italian covered bond issue in around a year on Tuesday, putting in 2.2 billion of euros of orders despite the transaction pricing almost 100 basis points through the government curve - thought to be a covered bond market record.

* FINMECCANICA

Espirito Santo Investment Bank cuts the defence group’s fair value to 3.5 euros from 4.0 euros, keeps rating at neutral.

