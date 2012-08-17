Italy - Factors to watch on Aug 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi’s crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running short.

* European leaders must prepare for the looming break up of the euro zone, Finland’s foreign minister, Erkki Tuomioja, said in the Daily Telegraph on Friday.

* UNICREDIT

The purchase of sovereign bonds by the European Central Bank will be enough in the short term to help tighten spreads in the euro zone, the Chief Executive of Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Friday.

* ENEL

Spain’s Endesa, controlled by Enel, said on Thursday it wants to push ahead with its Latin American unit Enersis’ controversial planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, but only if it garners a wide consensus.

MEDIASET

Shares in Italy’s No.1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA rose sharply on Thursday as traders cited speculation of interest from Arab investors and short-covering on the stock as possible reasons.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA

UniCredit will not remain as a Fondiaria shareholder in the mid term, the bank’s CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in an interview with La Repubblica on Friday. Ghizzoni said he did not expect any storm to break over Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel regarding his dealings with former Fondiaria main shareholder Salvatore Ligresti.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The foundation that is the bank’s main shareholder cannot have all its assets invested in a single asset and over time will have to reduce its stake in the bank further, the bak’s Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on a local TV as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore.

* CAMFIN, PIRELLI, PRELIOS

The Malacalza family is convinced of its position that Camfin, that owns 25 percent of Pirelli, should be recapitalised through a cash call and not a convertible bond, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit have written to Camfin management saying they are ready to help on any bond issuance.

