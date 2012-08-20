Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 20

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland releases industrial output and PPI data for July. Analysts expect industrial production to have grown by 4.05 percent and producer prices by 3.9 percent last month.

KHW BONDS

Coal miner Katowicki Holding Weglowy will issue 1.025 billion zlotys in five-year bonds, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. The company plans to spend cash raised from the issue on investments and overdue liabilities.

PKN AND LOT

Oil refiner PKN Orlen could buy a stake in airline fuel provider Petrolot from the Polish carrier LOT, daily Puls Biznesu wrote. PKN already has a 49-percent stake in the company, while LOT - the other 51 percent.

Puls Biznesu wrote that the transaction could be worth 50 million zlotys. The companies’ spokespeople declined to comment on the news, the daily also wrote.

