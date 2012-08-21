FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 21
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOTOS

Polish refiner Lotos swings to a higher-than-expected loss in the second quarter because of an impairment charge on its ailing North Sea oil platform Yme.

EKO HOLDING

Private equity funds including Advent International is interested in buying the retail group, writes Parkiet, without citing its sources.

NET INFLATION

The central bank releases July net inflation. Economists expect the figure at 2.3 percent.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

