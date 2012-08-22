Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLIMEX

Russian company VIS Construction Group is mulling investing at least 100 million euro ($125 million) in the indebted Polish construction company Polimex, Parkiet daily reported citing a source close to Polimex.

PKO BP

Poland’s largest bank is ready for foreign acquisitions, especially in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, as well as Ukraine and Hungary, PKO’s chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily. Jagiello said also that PKO could pursue buys together with Poland’s largest insurer PZU.

PEP

Green energy firm PEP’s largest shareholder, pension fund Generali OFE, does not plan to sell its 19.8-percent stake in response to the bid from Polenergia Holding that belongs to Poland’s richest man Jan Kulczyk, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources.

LOTOS

Polish refiner plans to spend around $200 million this year on a stake in an upstream project off Norway, doubling the group’s crude oil output and helping mitigate the effects of investments in troubled oil field Yme.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.8013 euros)