UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Aug 22

BUCHAREST, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

ROMANIAN COURT: REINSTATE PRESIDENT, REFERENDUM INVALID

Romania’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday struck down a referendum to impeach President Traian Basescu, foiling a drive by the leftist government to oust its chief political opponent months before a parliamentary election.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The court is expected to meet from 0700 GMT to read the decision it took on Tuesday on a referendum to impeach the president. Agerpres

ROMANIAN PM PONTA SAYS WILL IMPLEMENT COURT RULING ON REFERENDUM

Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Tuesday he would respect and implement a ruling by the Constitutional Court that struck down a referendum to oust his rival, President Traian Basescu.

ROMANIA‘S ACTING PRESIDENT SAYS WILL HEED RULING ON REFERENDUM

Romania’s acting president Crin Antonescu said on Tuesday he would respect a ruling by the Constitutional Court that invalidated a referendum to oust President Traian Basescu, a foe of the leftist ruling coalition that Antonescu is part of.

CEE MARKETS

The leu inched up on Tuesday after a Romanian court ruling returned suspended President Traian Basescu to power, while gains for the euro helped the forint and the Czech crown strengthen through key technical levels.

AZOMURES

Fertiliser producer Azomures suspended its shares from trading on the Bucharest stock exchange on Tuesday and will be delisted from the bourse. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 10

