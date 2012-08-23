FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 23
August 23, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNIG

Polish gas monopoly posts a large second-quarter net loss on Thursday, blaming high costs of gas imports and an insufficient rise in gas tariffs for the weak result.

TAURON Poland’s No.2 utility beats market expectations with a 46 percent rise in second-quarter net profit as it consolidated the results of power distributor GZE, taken over from Sweden’s Vattenfall in 2011.

AMERICA MOVIL

Carlos Slim’s telecoms group is among four potential buyers of Polish telecoms company HAWE and could also be interested in investing in Poland’s smallest cellphone operator P4, writes Puls Biznesu, citing unnamed sources.

NETIA

A deferred tax one-off helps the telecoms group report an unexpected 60-percent jump in second-quarter net profit, although the company slightly reduces its full-year sales guidance.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
