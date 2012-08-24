FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 24
August 24, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLIMEX

State-owned industry development agency ARP will aide the beleaguered Polish builder with a 160 million zloty ($49.24 million) loan, with Polimex’s Sefako and Energomontaz Polnoc units as collateral, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources.

ZE PAK

The initial public offer of Polish utility ZE PAK may be worth around 800 million zlotys, which pegs the value of the whole group at around 1.6 billion, daily Parkiet quoted its source as saying.

DATA

Polish stats office will publish its monthly retail sales and unemployment data at 0800 GMT, with analysts expecting the figures at an 6.9 percent up annually and 12.3 percent, respectively.

HAWE

Polish fibre optic telecoms network operator plans to raise 350 million zlotys ($107.71 million) in a share issue aimed at a strategic investor to help take over state-owned rival TK Telecom, Hawe said in a statement on Thursday.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2494 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
