CEE POWER-Czech power for Monday slumps on wind output
#Energy
August 24, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

CEE POWER-Czech power for Monday slumps on wind output

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Czech spot falls sharply on forecast for high wind output
    * POLPX to run auction for 50 MW of baseload power in 2013

    WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Prices of Czech power for the
next working day slumped on Friday due to forecasts for higher
wind generation, traders said. Liquidity was thin.
    Electricity for Monday delivery fell over 10 euros to 45.5
euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market.
    Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany on Monday surging to 5.0 GW from 1.1
GW on Friday. Wind power on Sunday is to hit 12.1 GW, with the
over-the-counter market pricing power for that day at 23 euros.
    Further along the curve, the Cal '13 baseload lost 20 cents
to 48.35 euros on the over-the-counter market and was assessed
at 48.40 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
    Market participants expect more intensive trading in the
coming weeks, ahead of crucial European Union decisions on the
supply of CO2 emission permits.
    "If not next week, then the one after next will be more
interesting as vacation time will be over," a trader said.
    "Some see the Cal'13 rising through mid-September, expecting
an announcement on a CO2 supply cut," he said.
    Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 22 cents to 49.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
    In Poland, power exchange POLPX will run an auction on
Thursday for delivery of 50 megawatts of baseload power
throughout 2013. 
    Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.3 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company
PSE Operator showed on Friday. 
    Polish electricity for Saturday fell to 179.68 zlotys from
191.76 zlotys on POLPX. On Hungary's HUPX, the price of power
for Saturday dropped to 61 euros from 81.04 euros the previous
day.
    Oil fell below $115 a barrel on Friday as signs of weakness
in the global economy weighed on the demand outlook, although a
host of supply-side concerns kept losses in check. 
    EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, fell 6 cents to 8.10 euros a tonne at 1231 GMT.

 (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Erica Billingham)

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Erica Billingham)
