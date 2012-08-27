FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 27
August 27, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe’s top software maker posted a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit.

Separately, the group said it signed a letter of intent concerning the purchase of a majority stake in an unnamed Russian software producer, specialising in products for the financial sector. Asseco expects to close the deal in October.

GAS EXCHANGE

Polish power exchange POLPX will be ready to launch a gas exchange by the middle of September, POLPX Chief Executive Ireneusz Lazor told business portal wnp.pl.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2494 Polish zlotys)

