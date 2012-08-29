Romania - Factors to watch on Aug 29

BUCHAREST, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary’s forint fell more than 1 percent and bond yields dropped after a surprise quarter point interest rate cut on Tuesday, while the prospect of lower Polish borrowing costs pressured the zloty.

OPINION POLL

The ruling alliance made of Social Democrats and Liberals (USL) would get 50 percent of votes in an election, while opposition Democrat-Liberals (PDL) would garner around 20-22 percent, a survey by CSOP pollster showed.

The poll was conducted between August 10 and 13.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 6

RETAIL

Retailer Mega Image, owned by Delhaize Group, reached 151 stores in Romania and could open another 10 to 20 stores on the local market by the end of the year.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 8

--------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------