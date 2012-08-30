Siemens opens books on sterling dual-tranche bond

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Thursday opened order books on a dual-tranche three-and 30-year sterling-denominated bond, testing investor appetite in range of Gilts +95-100 and Gilts +90-95 for the respective parts.

The company, rated Aa3/A+, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and UBS to run the deal and for pricing later on Thursday.

Both tranches are expected to be benchmark in size.

Earlier on Thursday, Siemens announced that it had opened books on a dual-tranche two-and long seven-year euro-denominated bond, testing investor appetite in the 5bp over mid-swaps area and the 20-25bp over mid-swaps range, for the respective parts.

The company mandated Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to run that deal, also due to price later on Thursday.

On the euro deal, the shorter tranche is expected to be sub-benchmark in size and the longer benchmark-sized, lead managers said. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)