FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens opens books on sterling dual-tranche bond
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Siemens opens books on sterling dual-tranche bond

Josie Cox

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Thursday opened order books on a dual-tranche three-and 30-year sterling-denominated bond, testing investor appetite in range of Gilts +95-100 and Gilts +90-95 for the respective parts.

The company, rated Aa3/A+, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and UBS to run the deal and for pricing later on Thursday.

Both tranches are expected to be benchmark in size.

Earlier on Thursday, Siemens announced that it had opened books on a dual-tranche two-and long seven-year euro-denominated bond, testing investor appetite in the 5bp over mid-swaps area and the 20-25bp over mid-swaps range, for the respective parts.

The company mandated Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to run that deal, also due to price later on Thursday.

On the euro deal, the shorter tranche is expected to be sub-benchmark in size and the longer benchmark-sized, lead managers said. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.