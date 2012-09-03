Italy - Factors to watch on Sept 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*CAMPARI

The Italian drinks company Campari said Monday it will buy Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co, strengthening its most profitable business segment, in a public tender offer for $414.7 million.

ENI

State-owned holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is ready to sell a 3.4 percent stake in oil and gas group Eni in the second half of September, Il Sole-24 Ore reported on Sunday. Banks Mediobanca, UniCredit and JP Morgan have been mandated to sell the stake on the market, the paper said. The stake is worth 2.2 billion euros at current market prices.

*CAMFIN, PIRELLI

Gruppo Partecipazioni Industriali, the holding company through which Marco Tronchetti Provera controls tyremaker Pirelli, has called a board meeting for the end of this week, Il Messaggero reported Saturday citing bank sources. Tronchetti Provera and second-largest Gruppo Partecipazioni Industriali shareholder Vittorio Malacalza are expected to decide to dissolve their partnership in the wake of the meeting, the paper reported. Tronchetti and his main investor Malacalza have had a falling out over Tronchetti’s plans to issue a convertible bond to raise money to pay back 136 million euros owned by another Tronchetti holding company, Camfin, to a group of banks. Both parties have filed complaints to stock market regulator Consob. Malacalza is not in favor of the bond issue, which is expected to take place by October 20, the paper reported.

The Malacalza family will make a statement on Monday after the market shuts to explain why it prefers a capital increase over a bond issue, Il Giornale reported Monday without citing sources.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................