Poland - Factors to Watch on Sep 4

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday.

LUX-MED

Several insurers are interested in bidding for the Polish health care provider, including PZU, Bupa , Vienna Insurance Group and Generali, writes Dziennik.

DEFICIT

The first budget draft for next year sees the 2013 deficit at 35.6 billion zlotys ($10.7 billion), writes Gazeta Wyborcza.

SWITCH TENDER

Poland’s finance ministry will give details of a switch tender due on Thursday.

