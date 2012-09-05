Poland - Factors to Watch on Sep 5

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES

The central bank will announce its monthly decision on interest rates. It is expected to keep the base rate unchanged for now at 4.75 percent, but may hint at future cuts at its news conference.

BUDGET

Poland’s government approved a draft budget for 2013, envisaging the central budget deficit at 35.6 billion zlotys ($10.7 billion) and the country’s economic growth at 2.2 percent, the government’s press office said late on Tuesday.

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 copper producer says its recently acquired Canadian unit Quadra FNX had returned to profit after the first seven months of the year.

NUCLEAR POWER

Poland’s top three utilities and KGHM will agree to share the cost of building the country’s first nuclear power station, estimated at 30 billion to 50 billion zlotys ($9-15 billion).

POLPX

Poland’s power exchange plans to raise trading volumes above 100 percent of the country’s total power consumption by 2015 from around 80 percent in 2011, its top executive tells Puls Biznesu.

PETROLINVEST

The exploration company has no plans to sell its shale gas assets in Poland, its chief executive says, denying a newspaper report it was considering such a move.

