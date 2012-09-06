UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 6

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

GDP DATA

The National Statistics Board will release final GDP data for the second quarter at 0700 GMT.

DEBT TENDER

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 600 million lei ($167.92 million) in one-year treasury bills.

MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS

A Reuters poll of 14 analysts showed a median forecast for annual inflation in August of 3.7 percent, with a monthly advance of 0.4 percent. The National Statistics Board will release inflation data on Sept. 11.

Analysts largely expect the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent at least until the end of the first quarter of 2013.

AUGUST UNEMPLOYMENT

Romania’s unemployment rate rose marginally to 4.9 percent in August from 4.8 percent the previous month and was flat on the year, the national employment agency said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

A jump in the euro pulled emerging Europe’s currencies higher on Wednesday, with the Polish zloty shrugging off news of a higher 2012 budget deficit and a possible October rate cut, and the Czech crown ignoring a looming government crisis.

CEE CURRENCIES

Central European currencies are expected to give up some ground against the euro before seeing gains next year as the euro zone crisis and the prospect of central bank interest rate cuts cloud the short-term outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

FUND MANAGERS PICK UP HALF OF ROMANIA‘S TAP

Fund managers bought half of the 750 million euros worth of June 2018 Eurobonds Romania sold on Tuesday.

BAD LOANS

Romanian banks will probably see the share of non-performing loans continuing to rise to over 20 percent, from 16.8 percent at the end of June, the head of the central bank’s supervisory unit said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

