Poland - Factors to Watch on Sep 6

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ALIOR BANK

Private equity funds Blackstone, CVC, Apex and Apollo may be interested in bidding for the Polish bank, writes Puls Biznesu.

DEFICIT AND RATES

Poland drops its long-held deficit-cutting target on Wednesday, in the clearest acknowledgement yet from the government that the slump in the euro zone is finally catching up with central Europe’s biggest economy.

But the decision to loosen deficit discipline was tempered by the central bank, which left interest rates unchanged despite growing calls for a cut to try to revive spluttering growth.

NUCLEAR POWER

Poland’s top three utilities and copper miner KGHM will share the estimated 30- to 50 billion zloty ($9-15 billion) cost of building the country’s first nuclear power station under a deal signed on Wednesday.

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 copper producer plans to pay out a dividend of around 30 percent of its 2012 net profit.

GAZ-SYSTEM

Poland’s gas network operator Gaz-System will decide on building a 5-billion cubic metre (bcm) gas link with Slovakia next year,.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .