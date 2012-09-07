UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 7

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

GDP

Romania’s domestic consumption rose by 1.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter and data also showed gross domestic product rose by 1.2 percent on the year and by 0.5 on the quarter, confirming a flash estimate released last month.

DEBT

Romania sold a planned 600 million lei ($168 million) in one-year treasury bills on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.07 percent, up 41 basis points from a previous tender on August 6, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

Investors dumped Hungarian assets on Thursday after Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected tough conditions for a credit deal, while risky assets rose elsewhere in Europe after the ECB unveiled a bond buying plan to tackle the debt crisis.

BCR

Austria’s Erste Bank is offering to buy the remaining shares in BCR that it doesn’t own for 0.92 lei each, for a total 19.45 million lei ($279,900).

Ziarul Financiar, page 5

ENERGY

The national statistics office is due to release energy resource data for July at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).