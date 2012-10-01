FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Barwa Bank eyeing potential Doha IPO - CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Qatar's Barwa Bank eyeing potential Doha IPO - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Qatari lender Barwa Bank is planning an initial public offering on the Doha stock exchange and is being advised by local investment bank QInvest in the process, Barwa’s top executive said on Monday.

“We have been working with QInvest on a listing advisory relationship for quite some time,” Chief Executive Steve Troop told Reuters by phone, declining to give specific details.

Barwa Bank is 37.3-percent owned by Barwa Real Estate Co while Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state’s sovereign fund, has a 12.1 percent stake. The remaining shares are owned by several individuals and corporates, according to the lender’s 2011 results.

QInvest’s largest shareholder is Qatar Islamic Bank . (Reporting by Regan Doherty, Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.