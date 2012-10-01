FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swingers' hotel? German firm's expense claims laid bare
October 1, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

Swingers' hotel? German firm's expense claims laid bare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A German insurance giant revealed employees put a trip to a swingers’ hotel in Jamaica on company expenses when it published the results of an internal audit on a public website.

The reputation of Ergo, the primary insurance unit of Munich Re, the world’s biggest reinsurer, suffered a blow last year when a German newspaper reported that a subsidiary had hosted a sex party in Budapest in 2007 to reward top employees.

On Sunday, Ergo unveiled a website containing details of 12 similar incidents. It showed employees had also charged the company for tickets to a strip club in Estonia.

In a statement, Ergo head Torsten Oletzky said the company had decided to publish the results of an internal audit of more than 500 incentive trips in the interests of transparency.

“With the published material, you can make your own judgment,” Oletzky said. (Reporting by Chris Cottrell; editing by Robert Woodward)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
