Italy - Factors to watch on Oct 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* FIAT

Italian stock market regulator Consob is examining the “solidity and purpose” of the automaker’s 22.7 billion euros in liquidity, Il Messaggero reports on Monday citing sources familiar with “an inspection now underway.” It provided no other details about the inspection.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

State financial holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is awaiting by the end of the month an initial estimate by Deutsche Bank of the value of Telecom’s network, which could be spun off, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

Cairo Communications could present an offer for Telecom Italia Media, La Repubblica said on Saturday. It said the three known potential bidders for part or all of the company - Discovery Communications, private equity fund Clessidra and H3G - had all demanded to renegotiate the advertising contract with Cairo, seen as too expensive.

PRELIOS, CAMFIN, PIRELLI

Talks between Prelios and two rival bidders for a stake in the real estate company, Italian investment firm Feidos and U.S. asset manager Fortess, resume on Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. On Saturday the newspaper said the offer by Feidos appeared to be prevailing.

The newspaper also said on Sunday that between Tuesday and Wednesday, Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera and his former ally, Vittorio Malacalza, will meet to discuss their conflicting views over Camfin’s capital needs.

UBI, INTESA SANPAOLO

UBI Banca has begun selling part of its 1.2 percent stake in Intesa Sanpaolo, whose shares have now risen above the price 1.11 euros on UBI’s books, La Repubblica said on Saturday.

The stake could be sold in several tranches on the market or to institutional investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

RCS

RCS shareholder Diego Della Valle aims to raise his stake in the publisher to 12-15 percent, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

A2A

The utility is looking at possible financial partners, including investmnet funds, the chairman of its supervisory board, Pippo Ranci Ortigosa told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Sunday.

MARCOLIN

Private equity fund Pai could bid 300 million euros for 30 percent of the eyewear maker and delist the company, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Marcolin’s market capitalization as of Friday was 282 million euros.

