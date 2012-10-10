FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News-Oct 10
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012

PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News-Oct 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Financial Times

*Hedge funds are reaping some of their biggest profits from the securitised mortgage market since 2007, with some making double digit returns.

*Jon Moulton, one of the UK’s best known private equity investors, has made a personal investment in a litigation specialist, Manolete Partners.

*British anti-poverty charity Oxfam has made its first venture into corporate finance with a 1 million pound ($1.60 million) loan to a Mongolian machinery and equipment leasing company.

*The Children’s Investment Fund, the hedge fund controlled by Christopher Hohn, has launched a fierce attack on Safran , criticising the French aerospace manufacturer over its acquisition policy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
