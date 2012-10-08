FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 4.1 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 10
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 4.1 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.11 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                           (pence)           (points)   
 InterContinental Hotels                   108.40              1.24
 Kingfisher                                  3.09              0.29
 Smith & Nephew                              9.90 cents        0.22
 Tesco                                       4.63              1.47
 Wolseley                                   40.00              0.45
 WPP Group                                   8.80              0.44
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)             DIVIDEND

 Balfour Beatty                        5.60
 Cobham                                2.40
 Daejan Holdings                      51.00
 Hays                                  1.67
 Murray                                9.00
 International                       
 Trust                               
 Rightmove                             9.00
 SIG                                   1.00
 Spirax-Sarco                         16.00
 Travis Perkins                        8.00
 Unite Group                           1.00
 Yule Catto                            2.20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.