CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 10
October 9, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes InterContinental Hotels as stock trades ex-special dividend on Oct 9)
    LONDON Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.87 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                           (pence)           (points)   
 Kingfisher                                  3.09              0.29
 Smith & Nephew                              9.90 cents        0.22
 Tesco                                       4.63              1.47
 Wolseley                                   40.00              0.45
 WPP Group                                   8.80              0.44
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)             DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 Balfour Beatty                        5.60
 Cobham                                2.40
 Daejan Holdings                      51.00
 Hays                                  1.67
 Murray                                9.00
 International                       
 Trust                               
 Rightmove                             9.00
 SIG                                   1.00
 Spirax-Sarco                         16.00
 Travis Perkins                        8.00
 Unite Group                           1.00
 Yule Catto                            2.20
 
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Simon Jessop/Jeremy Gaunt)

