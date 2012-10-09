Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 9

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

EKO Holding

Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners (MEP) filed a 267-million zloty ($85 million), or 5.5-zloty-per-share offer for Polish EKO Holding in another stage of a bidding war for the mid-sized store chain, the brokerage running the deal for MEP said on Monday.

BUILDERS

Wieslaw Rozacki, chief executive of troubled Polish builder PBG, on Tuesday signalled a big tie-up in the local construction sector could be a way to save his company.

Another builder Polimex is likely to return to profit next year as it targets asset spin-offs and a new deal with creditors, its chief executive Robert Oppenheim was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

JSW

Workers in all mines of the Polish coal miner JSW are to go on strike next week, with details to be given by the end of this week, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the spokesman of JSW unions as saying.