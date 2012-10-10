FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit up 5.9 percent, beating view
October 10, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit up 5.9 percent, beating view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank posted an 5.9 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The kingdom’s eighth-largest lender, said that it made 317 million riyals ($85 million) compared with 299 million riyals in the three months ending September 30.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the firm to post, on average, a net profit of 292 million riyals.

The bank attributed its performance to higher operating income.

Reporting By Angus McDowall

