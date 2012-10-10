Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit up 5.9 percent, beating view

RIYADH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank posted an 5.9 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The kingdom’s eighth-largest lender, said that it made 317 million riyals ($85 million) compared with 299 million riyals in the three months ending September 30.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the firm to post, on average, a net profit of 292 million riyals.

The bank attributed its performance to higher operating income.