Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 10
October 10, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ZE PAK

Would-be investors in ZE PAK, eyeing jittery financial markets and the Polish utility’s ageing plants, are likely to drive a hard bargain in a flotation which may not achieve a market value much above 1.5 billion zlotys ($478 million).

The company will publish its prospectus on Wednesday.

PKO BP

Poland would prefer selling a stake in its top lender PKO BP only to financial institutions, rather than through a secondary public offering directed at the whole market, a government official was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

WIND POWER

Polish grid operator PSE Operator lacks the capacity to connect new wind farms to its network, daily Puls Biznesu reported quoting an unnamed source from the company. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
