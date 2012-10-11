Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 11

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PM‘S POLICY SPEECH

Prime Minister Donald Tusk might surprise the public opinion in his Friday policy speech by announcing measures aimed at propping up investment, the PM’s aide Jan Krzysztof Bielecki told broadcaster Polskie Radio.

The outlined policy of the government will balance fiscal discipline with measures supporting growth, Bielecki added.

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes that some adjustments to the draft budget for 2013 may be the result of Tusk’s speech, although Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Wednesday the assumed size of the deficit would not be increased.

For a preview on the PM’s speech, click on

TREASURY BONDS

There is still potential for yields on Treasury bonds with longer maturity to fall as long as Poland retains economic growth and stays on its fiscal path, deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told Dziennika Gazeta Prawna in an interview.

FUELS

Poland’s budget may lose around 3 billion zlotys ($945 million) in tax revenue this year as a result of illegal fuel sales, Gazeta Wyborcza writes citing a report issued by the Polish Organisation of Oil Industry and Trade (POPiHN).

GAS EXCHANGE

Polish gas companies, chiefly near-monopolist PGNiG , will be obliged to sell 30 percent of the country’s total gas sales via an exchange in the first six months after the enactment of the country’s new gas law. The figure is to grow to a target of 70 percent after a year, Dziennika Gazeta Prawna writes citing a document published by the government.

PBG, RAFAKO

Builder PBG, in bankruptcy protection since June, has approached the state agency ARP with a request to inject 300-400 million zlotys ($95-126 million) of equity into PBG’s power construction unit Rafako, Puls Biznesu writes without citing its sources. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1742 Polish zlotys)