Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 12
October 12, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PM‘S POLICY SPEECH

Prime Minister Donald Tusk to give a speech in a parliament starting at 0700 GMT. For a preview on the PM’s speech, click on

POLIMEX

Polish state-run agency ARP wants to buy new shares in the beleaguered local builder Polimex at up to 0.5 zlotys per share, the company said, offering creditors the chance to convert their outstanding debt into shares valued at up to 0.6 zlotys each.

Russian VIS group has filed its offer for a 33-percent stake in Polimex at a higher price than ARP, but the Polish group’s shareholders will not allow a Russian company into Polimex, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying.

LOTOS/PKN

Poland’s state-owned oil refiner Lotos is looking into Finnish Neste’s sale of its 106 Polish gas stations, with Lotos’ larger local rival PKN Orlen also not saying “no,” daily Parkiet reported.

PKO

Poland largest bank may issue euro debt, its deputy chief Jakub Papierski told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview, without going into details over value or timing.

PZU

Poland's No.1 insurer wants to lure local pension funds into joint investments on the real estate market, daily Puls Biznesu quoted PZU's board member Ryszard Trepczynski as saying.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
