Google buys new home at London's Kings Cross

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Google Inc. has bought a site which will house its new British headquarters in London’s Kings Cross Central, the latest property deal for the cash rich Internet search giant.

Google bought the 2.4 acre site at the Kings Cross Central development, one of London’s biggest regeneration schemes, the partnership developing it said on Thursday without disclosing the price.

The company will move from its current headquarters in the British capital’s Victoria district into the new 1 million square feet premises in 2016 when the building is completed.