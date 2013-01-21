UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Jan 21

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 300 million lei ($91.78 million) in six-month treasury bills.

IMF

An International Monetary Fund mission is in Bucharest until Jan. 29 to review of Romania’s 5 billion euro precautionary loan deal.

ROMANIA JAN-NOV C/A DEFICIT NARROWS 19 PCT Y/Y

Romania’s current account deficit narrowed by 18.9 percent year-on-year to 4.25 billion euros ($5.68 billion)in the first eleven months of 2012, central bank data showed on Friday.

AZERBAIJAN‘S SHAH DENIZ TAKES STAKE IN NABUCCO WEST

Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas group signed a deal on Friday to take a 50 percent share in the Nabucco West pipeline, giving Nabucco an equal chance with the rival Trans-Adriatic pipeline.

LOW YIELDS TRIGGER RUSH TO BOND MKTS IN EAST EUROPE

The tide of cash flowing from the world’s top central banks is lifting a new set of boats: the countries of emerging Europe.

CEE MARKETS

The zloty hit a two-month low on Friday after Polish industrial output fell more than expected and increased the likelihood that the central bank will cut interest rates in February.

ALGERIA HOSTAGE TOLL RISES WITH REPORT OF JAPANESE DEATHS

The hostage death toll from a four-day siege at an Algerian gas plant deep in the Sahara has risen to almost 60, with at least nine Japanese nationals also reported killed in an attack claimed by a veteran Islamist fighter on behalf of al Qaeda.



DACIA

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault, sold about 360,000 cars last year, up 5 percent from 2011. Its largest market was France, where it sold 84,522 cars.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

WIND ENERGY

German contractor Max Boegl plans to invest 180 to 200 million euros ($265.83 million) in a wind energy park in the southeastern Romanian county of Tulcea, with a capacity of 99 MW. The park will be finalised in 2014. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

OLTCHIM

Chemicals firm Oltchim, in which the government holds a majority stake, recorded losses of 383.6 million lei last year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

JUSTICE

President Traian Basescu rejected the proposals for chief prosecutor and head of the DNA anti-corruption prosecuting office made by the justice minister.

Tiberiu Nitu was nominated as new chief prosecutor and Ioan Irimie as new head of the DNA anti-corruption prosecuting office. Romania Libera, Page 2

