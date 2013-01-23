FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 23
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    DEBT
    Poland's finance ministry offers 6-9 billion zlotys worth of
two- and five-year bonds at a primary tender. Results due around
1100.
    
    PKN 
    Poland's top refiner turned to a net loss of 276 million
zlotys ($88 million) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as the
already flagged writedowns at its Czech unit Unipetrol 
weighed.  
            
    PKO BP 
    Poland is offering to sell an 11.75 percent stake in the
country's top lender worth some 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.7
billion) to bring in fresh privatisation funds to the state
coffers, market sources tell Reuters. 
    
    PGNIG 
    Slawomir Hinc, the deputy chief executive of the Polish gas
monopoly, resigned his post to head its exploration arm PGNiG
Norway.
    
    PZU 
    Eastern Europe's largest insurer is considering the
consolidation of the Ukrainian market, daily Puls Biznesu quoted
PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk as saying.
    
    PENSION REFORM
    The Polish government is considering changes to how local
pension funds function, with special interest in commissions,
daily Parkiet reported.
    
    LNG TERMINAL
    The construction of Poland's first liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal at the Baltic coast is a few months behind
schedule, with problems at one of its builders, PBG,
among the main issues, daily Parkiet reported.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
