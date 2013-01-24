FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LSE's data unit drives quarterly revenue growth
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

LSE's data unit drives quarterly revenue growth

Luke Jeffs

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange beat analyst forecasts with a slight rise in quarterly income to 208.9 million pounds ($330 million), a performance its chief executive Xavier Rolet said was “another good quarter”.

The LSE said on Thursday income for the three months to the end of December was up 6 percent on the same period in 2011 and slightly above consensus analyst predictions of 200 million pounds.

The British exchange’s 44 percent increase in data services income to 76 million pounds wiped out a 4 percent fall in capital markets revenue to 66.3 million pounds and a 17 percent slide in net treasury income to 27.8 million pounds.

“This has been another good quarter. The Group has continued to benefit from a more diversified range of businesses with particularly strong performances from our Information Services and our Technology operations”, said Rolet in an Interim Management Statement on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.