Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 19
February 19, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    ALLEGED CIA PRISONS
    The prosecution in Cracow is to drop charges of allowing a
war crime and exceeding one's authorities against former head of
Polish intelligence Zbigniew Siemiatkowski in the case of
alleged CIA prisons, Gazeta Wyborcza reported without naming its
source.

    OPOLE RULING    
    A Polish court will rule on Feb. 19 whether to allow an
11.6-billion zloty ($3.76 billion) investment in new power units
by Poland's top utility PGE, a decision keenly awaited
by struggling local builders. 
    
    OUTPUT DATA
    The Polish statistics office will publish industrial output
 and producer prices index (PPI) data
for January at 1300 GMT. 
    Analysts polled by Reuters expect the figures to come in at
-3.15 percent and -1.1 percent, respectively.
    
    FISCAL PACT
    Poland's parliament will debate the country's accession to
the fiscal pact. 
    
    HITACHI
    Hitachi will not considerably improve its 4.96 billion zloty
joint bid with Budimex for the construction of the 450
megawatt lignite-fired unit in PGE's Turow power plant,
the deputy head of Hitachi Power Europe told the Rzeczpospolita
daily.
    
    PGE, ORGANGE COOPERATION
    Poland's largest utility PGE and the incumbent
operator Orange Polska have signed a letter of intent
to cooperate, among others, in cross selling each others
products, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
    
    MEDICOVER
    Medical services group Medicover plans to spend several
million zlotys on investments and does not rule out bidding for
public hospitals in small towns, its chief executive, Pawel
Kacprzyk, told the daily Puls Biznesu.
      
