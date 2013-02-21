MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 21

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Sentiment rattled by liquidation talk, Fed minutes
* Brent slips toward $115 as sell-off continues
* ANALYSIS-Iran economy far from collapse as sanctions tighten
* StanChart hires ex-RBS banker Emmet for top MidEast M&A job
* Turkey lures Asian investors as it looks east for capital
* Political instability erodes gains by Tunisia economy
* Morocco inflation steady at 2.6 pct in January
* Fed minutes send warning on durability of bond buying
* China c.bank chief set to keep job in reshuffle-sources
* U.S. seeks to tackle trade secret theft by China, others
* Fearing stumble, Japan PM eyes opposition for BOJ succession
* OCI share deal faces delays as Egypt queries plan
* Egypt tries to lure back exiled businessmen
* Egypt govt offers convicted investors “reconciliation”.
* Egypt says economy grew 2.4 pct in second half of 2012
* Dubai denies abuse allegation by Britons held on drug charges
* Saudi Arabia, Qatar press for more help to Syrian rebels
* Printemps owners in talks with Qatari investors
* MIDEAST MONEY-Bahrain hangs on as banking centre amid political turmoil
* Bahrain’s Al Baraka Q4 attributable net income up 24 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)