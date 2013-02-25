FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 25
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 25, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
    Poland's statistics office releases retail sales and
unemployment data for January. Analysts expect the readings to
stand at 0.9 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively. (0900)
    
    PKO 
    Poland's biggest lender is looking for takeover
opportunities but is not interested in acquiring a stake in
Alior Bank due to differences in strategy, its top executive
tells Parkiet.
    
    GROWTH
    Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells Wprost that fighting
the slowdown is the government's top priority and economic
growth will be modest this and next year.
    
    EURO
    The finance ministry's chief economist tells Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna Poland could technically be ready to join the euro in
2016 or 2017, but is in no rush.
    
    PBG 
    The troubled construction company may be looking for a
Chinese investor, Dziennik writes.
    
    NETIA 
    The telecoms group has hired Morgan Stanley to help it
explore its strategic options, including its sale, reports
Dziennik.
   
